Italy's journey at Euro 2020 continues on Saturday as one of the title favorites battles Austria in the round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. Roberto Mancini's side finished 3-0-0 in the group stage, recorded three cleansheets, to top Group A. Austria finished in second place in Group C, losing only to the Netherlands, to make the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, June 26

: Saturday, June 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: ABC Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ABC fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Italy -225; Draw +300; Austria +800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Italy: The impressive Italians have a ton of momentum entering the knockout stages, but they are sure to be tested soon as they are on the tougher side of the bracket. But all eyes will be on Giorgio Chiellini's health after he was taken off in the team's second group stage match before missing the third. It appears as if he'll be on the bench for this one, but don't be surprised to see him come on if Austria begin to look like a threat in attack. There is a drop off when it comes to Fracensco Acerbi, but he should be able to do enough to help this team beat an overmatched Austrian side.

Austria: Having gotten four goals from four different players, it's impossible to say which Austrian will need to step up? While the team's defense has conceded in two of three matches so far, they've generally been quite good at keeping shape, but their hands will be full against Italy. Expect Austria to play physical, slow the game down as much as they can and just aim for that moment to go on the counter. This also feels like a match where we could get a moment of magic from Marcel Sabitzer that could help Austria potentially pull off a shocker.

Prediction

Though without the comfort of playing in Rome, Italy look right at home at Wembley, cruising into the last eight. Pick: Italy 3, Austria 0