The Euro 2020 final is on Sunday when Italy and England do battle at Wembley Stadium in London. The Italians have run through a gauntlet in the last two rounds, beating both Belgium and Spain to get to the final, meanwhile England made quick work of Ukraine in the quarters before edging Denmark in extra time in the semifinals. The Italians are going for their second ever Euro crown, having won it back in 1968, while England make their first ever appearance in the final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, July 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: ESPN and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Italy +200; Draw +200; England +160 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Italy: In tremendous form overall, they did give up a few too many good looks against Spain that England will try to replicate. It typically comes from one-touch passes that catch a stout, yet aging defense off guard. As a result, they need to be just at tad sharper in reacting to passes. While they will typically look to close down after a pass, tracking the pass to prevent quick combinations near the top of the box will be needed. In attack, set pieces in the air will be tricky due to England's height, but their speed and technical ability could give Harry Maguire and John Stones trouble.

England: A day's less of rest and having gone a full 120 minutes against Denmark won't matter here. Italy just went to extra time, and England will have their freshest legs of the cup, boosted by what may just happen in 90 minutes time. This is far and away the biggest match England will have played in the last five decades, and they believe. Playing at home is an advantage, but they will need to be cautious. Italy have shown an ability to do damage from tight angles, and closing down fast will be key. Jordan Pickford will need to make some big saves, but if he can come up with them, they could just pull this off. It's going to be tight, it's going to be close, but never discount a team at home, though the weight of a nation rests on their shoulders.

Prediction

A second-half strike from Harry Kane lifts the English to European glory. Pick: England 2, Italy 1