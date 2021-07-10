England will have the home crowd on its side, but Italy brings a 33-game unbeaten streak into Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. England has never won the European Championships, while Italy's only title came in 1968. The Three Lions, in fact, have not played in a major tournament final since they won the 1966 World Cup at Wembley. The Italians have made the Euro final two other times and have won four World Cups, the most recent in 2006. Both teams needed extra time to advance. Italy beat Spain in a shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in Tuesday's semifinal, while Harry Kane buried the rebound of his penalty midway through extra time to beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday.

Italy vs. England spread: England -0.5 (+155)

Italy vs. England over-under: 1.5 goals (over -190, under +155)

Italy vs. England 90-minute money line: Italy +210, England +160, Draw +190

Italy: The Azzurri are 3-1-0 all-time in major tournaments against England.

England: The Three Lions are 15-1-1 in their last 17 matches at Wembley.

Why you should back England

Kane and Raheem Sterling are among the most talented attackers on the planet, but the Three Lions also have been playing lights-out defense. Jordan Pickford has posted clean sheets in 13 of his past 20 starts, and Harry Maguire and John Stones have anchored an impenetrable back line. England has outscored its opponents 25-2 during a 12-game unbeaten run (11-1-0). It rose to the occasion in a 2-0 victory against rival Germany in a huge match in the Round of 16, with Kane and Sterling scoring and the defense holding the Germans to three shots on target.

England followed that with a 4-0 drubbing of Ukraine, with Kane scoring twice more and Maguire knocking in a header. Maguire is strong on set pieces and could cause Italy problems. The Italians yielded their first goal of the tournament on a corner against Austria and conceded another that was ruled offside. England also has pace on the flanks, and Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grelaish and Phil Foden could run an aging Italian defense ragged. Meanwhile, midfielders Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips will hound their talented Italian counterparts all day.

Why you should back Italy

The Azzurri has been cruising since a failure to make the 2018 World Cup led to the hiring of Roberto Mancini as manager. The team has lost just twice under the former Manchester City boss and is on a current 33-game unbeaten run. It has 23 clean sheets over that span while only being kept off the score sheet twice. The middle defensive pairing of Juventus teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci has been one of the world's best for more than a decade, and midfielders Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella and Jorginho are all relentless end-to-end players.

Italy has lost to England eight times in 27 all-time meetings, but six of those came before 1980. The teams have met twice in Euro competition, with Italy prevailing both times. The last time was in the 2012 semifinals, when they played to a scoreless draw before Italy won in a shootout. The Italians lost to Spain 4-0 in the final to finish as the runner-up for the second time since their only win in 1968. The Italian attack has the pace to cause England some trouble, with Federico Chiesa emerging as a strong complement to Serie A stars Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

