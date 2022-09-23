Italy and England face each other once against after drawing 0-0 last June and most importantly after the UEFA Euro 2020 final that took place in the summer 2021 and saw Italy winning the trophy at Wembley. Despite that incredible achievement, Roberto Mancini's team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and now are starting a new cycle under the same manager. Italy currently have five points in the UEFA Nations League group, while Hungary have seven and Germany have six. England are currently at the bottom of the group, with only two points in four matches. With two games left, only the winner of the group stage will participate at the Final Four later next June 2023.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 23 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

Team news

Italy: Roberto Mancini is trying to start a new cycle after the failure of not qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Apart of the Nations League, the coach needs to find a new atmosphere around the team. All the excitement that drove this team to the win at the Euros in 2021 seems to be vanished only one year after. Ciro Immobile is back in the team, while Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini won't be part of these matches due to injuries.

England: Gareth Southgate's side didn't start well the UEFA Nations League group and have only two points after four games, thanks to the draws against Italy and Germany, while they lost both matches against Hungary (4-0 and 1-0). What is worrying more right now for Southgate is the lack of goals scored and also the defense. In four matches, England conceded six goals and scored only one.

Prediction

Despite the first matches of this edition's UEFA Nations League, England need to win this game considering also that they have to score points for the group stage to avoid relegation in the League B. Italy, on the other hand, need to win this match as well. Pick: Italy 2, England 2.

