Luciano Spalletti's Italy are back on the pitch and will face France at San Siro in Milan on Sunday after the Azzurri won the last match against Belgium and are currently leading the Group 2 table with a three-point advantage on France. In case of a win or draw, Italy will end up first in the table ahead of the last phase of the UEFA Nations League that will take place in June 2025. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro-- Milan, Italy

San Siro-- Milan, Italy Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Italy +175; Draw +230; France +155

Team news

Italy: Spalletti is expected to make some changes ahead of the game against France with some rotations among the wingers and attacking players. Destiny Udogie should replace Federico Dimarco on the left wing, while Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean are expected to lead the attack.

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Locatelli, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori; Kean.

France: With Kylian Mbappe not featuring in the squad during this international break, French manager Didier Deschamps needs to find other options in the attacking side. AC Milan players Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez are expected to start in their usual home stadium on Sunday.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Koundè, Konaté, Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kanté; Nkunku, Olise, Barcola; Kolo Muani.

Prediction

Italy are in a good form and should earn get at least a point, but they'll get more. PICK: Italy 2, France 1.