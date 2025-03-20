Germany will visit Italy at the San Siro for the first leg of the UEFA Nations League's quarterfinals before the return leg that will take place on Sunday. Julian Nagelsmann's side are coming from an unbeaten streak of six games as the last game they lost was the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 against Spain while the Azzurri finished level on points with France in Group 2 of the Nations League. The winner of this tie will face the winner of Denmark and Portugal in June.

Luciano Spalletti's side have to deal with some absences, most importantly the one of Inter winger Federico Dimarco who is currently injured and will miss both legs against Germany. Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori will join Alessandro Buongiorno and Alessandro Bastoni to form the three-man backline.

The away side is also dealing with some injuries, most notably the ones of Bayer Leverkusen striker Florian Wirtz and Arsenal's Kai Havertz as both players are missing the two legs against Italy this week.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Mar. 20 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Italy +175; Draw +230; Germany +165

Team news

Possible Italy XI: Donnarumma; Buongiorno, Calafiori, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Tonali, Frattesi, Cambiaso; Kean, Retegui.

Possible Germany XI: Nubel; Kimmich, Koch, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Adeyemi; Undav.

Prediction

If Italy want to have a chance against Germany they need to avoid a defeat in their home stadium on Thursday. Pick: Italy 1, Germany 1.