After drawing at home to Germany, Roberto Mancini's Italy will face Hungary in their second match of the Nations League group stage. Hungary are coached by an Italian manager, Marco Rossi, who is the man behind the recent success of the national team that reached the Euros last summer and drew against both France and Germany in an extremely difficult group. On the other hand, Italy have embarked on a new cycle after losing the Finalissima against Argentina at Wembley and failing to qualify for this winter's FIFA World Cup.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, June 7 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Dino Manuzzi -- Cesena, Italy

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: ITA -225; Draw +270; HUN +600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Italy: There are some new expectations around Italy after Saturday's match and some new young faces such as Zurich winger Wilfried Gnonto, 18, and was launched by Roberto Mancini against Germany where he provided a crucial assist for the opening goal of the night. Gianluigi Donnarumma should start as goalkeeper, with Gianluca Mancini and Alessandro Bastoni as center backs and Davide Calabria-Leonardo Spinazzola on the sides. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante and Nicolo Barella will start in the midfield, with Gnonto and Matteo Politano supporting the central striker who should be Giacomo Raspadori.

Hungary: Rossi should line a 5-4-1 with Peter Gulacsi as goalkeeper. Adam Szalai is expected to start as the main striker and the midfield line will be formed by Andras Schafer, key player Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Nagy and Roland Sallai. The five-line defense should be formed by Loic Nego, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai and Zsolt Nagy.

Prediction

After a positive match against Germany, Mancini's side are now favorite to get the three points against Hungary. PICK: Italy 2, Hungary 0