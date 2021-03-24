Italy will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in Parma against Northern Ireland at Ennio Tardini on Thursday.

Roberto Mancini's youthful Azzurri side qualified for the final stages of UEFA's Nations League at the end of 2020 by topping League A Group 1.

Now the Italians are targeting a swift and painless ticket to Qatar with Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania the other countries in Group C of the UEFA zone.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Mar. 25 | Time: 03:45 p.m. ET

Location: Ennio Tardini -- Parma, Italy

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds: Italy -800; Draw +600; Northern Ireland +2500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Italy:

Moise Kean has already returned to Paris Saint-Germain due to fatigue but otherwise Mancini has a full squad to choose from. Atalanta BC's Brazil-born Rafael Toloi could make his debut after being picked for the first time and Daniele De Rossi has joined the Italian staff to lend his significant experience.

Northern Ireland:

Ian Baraclough has confirmed that Liam Boyce and Nathan Gartside are out while Jamal Lewis' fitness remains unclear. After the Italy clash, the Norther Irish will face the USMNT in a friendly at Windsor Park before Bulgaria visit in their second qualifier.

Prediction

A straightforward Italian win that sets them up nicely for their trips to Bulgaria and then Lithuania. Pick: Italy 3-0 Northern Ireland.