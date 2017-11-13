Italy vs. Sweden live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying second leg on TV, stream online

Italy has to win this game to have a chance at advancing to the World Cup

Italy's World Cup life is on the line when it hosts Sweden on Sunday at the San Siro for their playoff second leg. The Swedish won the first leg 1-0 on Friday and could be on the verge of eliminating one of the most successful nations in cup history, as Italy has been to every World Cup since 1962.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Italians respond well at home in Milan, getting two goals in the first half and killing off the match in the second. Italy 3, Sweden 0.

