The 2020 Euroa continue as Group A retunes on Wednesday. Italy host Switzerland at the Estadio Olimpico as the Nerrazurri look to lock up a spot in the round of 16. Italy opened up the competition with a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey, while Switzerland only managed a draw with Wales.

Remember, four of the six third-place teams advance to the last 16, so getting six points is a sure-fire lock to continue on in the competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 16

: Wednesday, June 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Estadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV: ESPN

Storylines

Italy: Though it took them a while to get going, the opening win was encouraging all around. Italy created 24 shots, 21 more than the Turkish team, dominating from start to finish. Against the Swiss, they can expect more pressure in the middle and a defense that is more challenging to break down. But, they'll still get their chances and should have more than enough to take the points.

Switzerland: The attack has to be sharper. They aren't likely to get the looks on set pieces that they did in the opener, so somebody has to be the creator. Xherdan Shaqiri has the chance to step up here, fueled by surprisingly being subbed off midway through the second half. Can he and Breel Embolo find a connection to help them potentially earn a surprising result? They put just four of their 18 shots on frame against the Welsh, and a similar showing here will see them take zero points.

Prediction

Italy start quick but the Swiss manage to steal a surprising point from the home side. Pick: Italy 2, Switzerland 1