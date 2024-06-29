Italy continue their quest to become just the second repeat champion in tournament history when they take on Switzerland at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany on Saturday in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024. Italy defeated England in 2020 for their second overall title and now look to join Spain, who defeated the Italians in 2012 for their second consecutive crown. Switzerland enter this showdown with a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (3-4-0) and have lost just one of their last 13 matches in this tournament, a 3-0 setback against Italy in 2020.

Italy vs. Switzerland 90-minute money line: Italy +150, Switzerland +230, Draw +180

Italy vs. Switzerland over/under: 1.5 goals

Italy vs. Switzerland spread: Italy -0.5 (+135)



Italy vs. Switzerland to advance: Italy -150, Switzerland +110

ITA: The Italians have allowed only four goals over their last eight matches across all competitions

SWI: The Swiss have yielded fewer than two goals in 10 consecutive overall contests

Why you should back Italy

The Italians are in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten streak against Switzerland across all competitions, with their last loss coming in a World Cup qualifier in 1993. They have recorded five victories and six draws during the third-longest active unbeaten run against an opponent for Italy, behind only stretches versus Finland (14) and Turkey (13). The club is looking to extend the streak against the Swiss and advance to the Euro quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive time.

Italy have been stellar defensively of late, allowing fewer than two goals in each of their last eight contests since their 5-2 victory against North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 Qualifying match. They face a Switzerland squad that has converted more than once in only two of its last 10 overall games. Midfielder Davide Frattesi and forward Mateo Retegui have yet to score in this tournament but lead the national team with four goals across all competitions this year.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss are making their third consecutive trip to the knockout stage after failing to advance in their first three appearances in the tournament. They are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (3-4-0) and have lost just one of their 17 matches since falling to Portugal in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. Midfielder Michel Aebischer was instrumental in the club's 3-1 triumph over Hungary in their group-stage opener, assisting on forward Kwadwo Duah's goal in the 12th minute before recording one of his own in the 45th minute.

Forward Breel Embolo capped the scoring during stoppage time in his first outing with the national team since the World Cup. Winger Xherdan Shaqiri earned Switzerland a point when he erased a deficit in the 26th minute of their 1-1 draw with Scotland, while forward Dan Ndoye converted against Germany in their 1-1 draw. Midfielder Remo Freuler has factored in on half of the side's goals in the competition, notching assists on the tallies by Aebischer and Ndoye.

