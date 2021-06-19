Top spot in Group A is up for grabs, but both Italy and Wales will have one eye on what is to come at Euro 2020 going into their meeting at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roberto Mancini's Italy side look to be serious contenders to win it all. They may get the toughest test so far from Wales, who surely cannot play much worse than Switzerland and Turkey have in Rome. The Azzurri are already assured of their place in the knockout round and it is likely that Wales will join them even if Switzerland pip them to second place in the group. Here is how you can watch the game and all you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 20 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Odds: Italy -200; Draw +290; Wales +700 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Italy: With a point enough to guarantee top spot for an Italian side that will be aiming to go deep in the competition, Mancini has confirmed it is his intention to rotate the squad. Marco Verratti is in line to return to the starting lineup after missing the first two games of Euro 2020 with a knee injury. It's a reminder of the formidable depth this team have.

"I'll ask the team to play as we know. We want to win to finish top of the group," Mancini said. "It's our third game in ten days, some players are tired, and this may be the only moment to rotate the squad a little bit."

Wales: There is perhaps all the more reason for Wales, who have played their first two games in Azerbaijan, to want to win their group than other sides. Rather than worrying about gaming the draw or securing their ideal opponents, topping Group A would mean that Rob Page's team get to play their last 16 tie in London, where the Welsh 'Red Wall' could roar them on.

"It's one thing supporting from home, but to be there experiencing it is another thing," said Swansea defender Connor Roberts.

Prediction

Italy may rotate their squad but their wins over Switzerland and Turkey have seen the bench add further pressure and quality to the match. They should have enough to beat Wales. PICK: Italy 1 Wales 0