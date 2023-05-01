Welcome to May! I'm Mike Goodman bringing you your Golazo Starting XI Newsletter as the calendar turns. Today we've got Napoli not clinching a title and the Women's Champions League semifinals wrapping up. Let's get to it

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern.

Monday, May 1

🇪🇺 UWCL: Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Vasco da Gama vs. Bahia, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Tuesday, May 2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇪🇸 La Liga: Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 1:303 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 Concacaf Nations League: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line



Scudetto delayed for Napoli

Getty Images

The city of Naples will have to wait at least a few more days before it exploded with joy. It was all lined up for a party on Sunday. Mount Vesuvius was closed. The State Department had issued a travel warning. The match was moved from Saturday to Sunday so that all of Naples could wait for their team to win and then erupt (Vesuvius pun 100% intended) in celebration. This was the moment. The soccer gods, or Salernitana journeyman Boulaye Dia to be specific, didn't cooperate.

A late equalizer gave Salernitana a 1-1 draw in Naples, which means the Scudetto will likely be clinched this week away from home with Udinese on tap Thursday. And you'd be forgiven for thinking that perhaps Napoli choked away the first of their many opportunities to clinch the crown away. After all, while Salernitana aren't exactly relegation fodder, they're currently sitting in 14th place with 34 points and have not lost since February, they're not exactly a side that Napoli should have a problem brushing aside.

But honestly, Napoli didn't really have a problem with Salernitana. They dominated the match. They had a whopping 73% of the ball. They took 24 shots to Salernitana's five. The expected goal (xG) total was 1.65 to 0.28 for the underdogs. So while it took 62 minutes for the original breakthrough to come, it never seemed particularly in doubt that it would. Napoli were dominating the game and were up a goal, and the party was just getting started.

But some days, fate intervenes. Take nothing away from Dia, who hit the unlikely curler that delayed the inevitable. He beat his man on the right flank and hit a remarkable curling effort from the side of the box around a massed Napoli defense, depositing it perfectly in the far corner. This is a player who scored double-digit goals only twice in his career and has bounced from Reims to Villarreal to Salernitana. Generally speaking, he's been pretty unremarkable. If he's going to do that, then it's mostly just a sure sign that it's not your day.

Napoli's day will come -- whether it's Thursday or this weekend or next week. The Scudetto is theirs. And whenever it happens, the celebrations in Naples will be a sight to behold (though perhaps best to do that beholding from a safe distance), but Sunday served as a reminder of just how fickle the soccer gods can be and just how tremendous an accomplishment winning a Scudetto will be for Napoli. Winning a championship is about being the best team, but it's not just about being the best team. Napoli have dominated all season, but fate has demanded they wait a little bit longer.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Arsenal look to join Barcelona in UWCL final

Barcelona eked past Chelsea on Friday to reach the UWCL final for the third consecutive season. On Monday, Arsenal look to join them there when they host Wolfsburg on CBS Sports Golazo Network (12:45 p.m. ET). The enthralling first leg of this matchup had Wolfsburg go up early and broadly dominated the match. Arsenal found a way to fight back behind goals from Rafaelle and Stina Blackstinius.

Twenty3

Can Arsenal finish the job as they come back home? Well, they will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at the Emirates, and that's a big deal. Here's Sandra Herrera to break it all down for you.

Herrera: "The group will continue to rely on attacking form by Stina Blackstenius and physicality from Katie McCabe, but they'll also have an added boost from the stadium environment. The club have announced a sellout of Emirates Stadium with an expected capacity crowd."

Remember, you can catch the match complete with pre-match analysis and post-match coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network. And don't forget the network is also your home for coverage of the final on June 3.

