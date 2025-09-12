The Croatian connection on AC Milan grew this summer when Luka Modric, who joined as a free agent, combining with U.S. International Christian Pulisic. The American winger has a deep connection with the country, as his grandparents, Mate and Johana, were born in the island of Olib, near Zadar in Croatia. Pulisic holds a Croatian passport which helped him in the early stages of his career in Europe, as it meant he didn't need a work permit to be signed by the Borussia Dortmund academy when he was under 18. When Modric, one of the most iconic Croatian players in the history, joined AC Milan he immediately asked Pulisic if he could speak Croatian, a moment caught on video and posted by the club on their social media channels, but the USMNT captain said, "Only the passport is Croatian."

Fellow Croatian, and retired Barcelona star, Ivan Rakitic sat down with CB 'Call It What You Want' crew and also joked about the Croatian connection between Pulisic and Modric.

"I think, first of all, Pulisic has to learn a bit more Croatian. First step. And then I think there are some players, during their career, as is possibly [the case with] Luka, they are different. But why are they different? Because they are able to get the control a team or of some guys, to give them something special where they really can improve their game, you know. And Luka is like this ... Luka will be like this with him, but also with all the other guys, and I think this will be the best part for Pulisic to enjoy this time he will have with Luka on the pitch.

"Because after that, the time is flying. Time is passing so fast. I think he has to try to learn from Luka, but not only on the pitch and during the training sessions. When they are on the way, how he really is dealing with PR, all these parts are important. This was maybe something similar when I was with Xavi in the team in Barca. I tried to learn from this guy, by doing everything you know, and this is where he can really say maybe in 10 or 15 years, this year or two years, I don't know how long he will stay in Milan, was amazing because there you can learn many things. What it is really to be a player on the highest level."

"My favorite player is Neymar"

During the interview, Rakitic also explained who were his favorite former teammates: "First of all, I have to say Leo [Messi]. So one out. Maybe my favorite player it is Neymar. He was amazing. This was dancing, enjoying football. And he knows it because I told him it just some months ago again, the worst decision a player could do during his career, he did it leaving Barca. Because staying at Barca ... we would win for sure more Champions League titles ... But, he was amazing. And, this is just enjoying football.

"Then Luka Modric. Because he's like my older brother in football. And now for the last one I want to give to someone really special. Because he's really something special for me. And he's now not anymore with us. He is of course Jose Antonio Reyes. Because this guy, he was maybe the most talented guy I play with. He could do everything. But, as the life sometimes it's really hard and he passed away. He had a big accident some years ago, but this guy was really amazing, and he had to be there on the wall for me."

"No pressure on Pochettino"

Rakitic also looked ahead to the 2026 World Cup and the United States men's national team. He had some advices for the group led by Mauricio Pochettino. "No pressure to the guys, no pressure to the coach, an amazing coach, one of the best coaches in the world. So no pressure. I think we have to give them time. I think the pressure is already there because everybody expects a lot. But they have to feel free. They have a lot of amazing players, a crazy big coach. So, now just to give them time to prepare well. I think the atmosphere will be crazy.

"Hopefully it will be the best World Cup in history. Probably it will be. So, I think they have to just to feel free, to try to enjoy football. Nothing else, because they are really talented guys. They really know what they have to do. And I'm sure that the coach will have an amazing team."