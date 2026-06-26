PHILADELPHIA - Ivory Coast's focus was rewarded as, for the first time in their history, they've qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup. This group of players have now done something that Ivory Coast legends like Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba weren't able to do for their national team, and under the leadership of Emerse Fae, they've gotten the job done in their adopted home of Philadelphia, and will face the second-placed team between France and Norway in Dallas in what will be quite a knockout stage clash.

Having already beaten France in a tune-up game ahead of the World Cup, this is a side who are showing that they can compete with some of the world's best, as the squad have a budding star in Yan Diomande alongside veterans like Franck Kessie there's a good balance in the side, and it's something thagt's something that has helped Les Elephants succeed under Fae.

"Yeah, there's a lot of pride [in qualifying for the round of 32]. We're really proud to have managed to do this," Midfielder Christ Inao Oulai said following the match. "They couldn't do it, I don't know why, but we succeeded because we're united. The group gets along well, and it's a real source of pride to write this new chapter in Ivorian football."

That new chapter is already in progress, as they've accomplished multiple feats already. They've beaten a South American side for the first time, Nicolas Pepe has drawn level as the record goal scorer for the Ivory Coast at World Cups with storied players such as Drogba, Gervinho, and Wilfried Bony, and Diomande has also become the youngest Ivory Coast player to register an assist at just 19.

The word golden generation is something that can be thrown around too much, and it's too early to anoint this team as one, but they're showing the signs of it while capturing admirers and improving along the way, which is a credit to what Fae has done leading the squad and putting them into the best positions to succeed. He has used 22 of his 26-man squad, with 13 players logging at least 90 minutes during the tournament. These are things that will help in the knockout stage, where either Norway or France will await them in Dallas.

"We learn from our mistakes," Pepe said. "Against Germany, we created quite a few chances but didn't score; I think we worked on that, even with the limited number of players available, and managed to try and fix it and convert our chances."

That improvement showed as Curaçao came to play and push the side, but the Ivory Coast were able to keep things contained and control the match from start to finish.

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Ahead of the game, Evann Guessand spoke about how comfortable the team is in Philadelphia, and the match was a show that Philadelphia is also comfortable with them. Just going to get groceries in the Italan Market before the game, I could see orange Ivory Coast gear everywhere, and following the game, their fans danced down the concourse at Lincoln Financial Field in celebration.

Given the struggles of many fans from their country can't come to see the World Cup, that kind of support is critical, and while all of it may not be able to follow them to Dallas, it will be felt from afar as they prepare for what comes next. One thing that's for sure is that they know who their spark plug is as Diomande has created 10 chances during the group stage and was able to get his first of many assists that are to come in an Ivory Coast shirt. RB Leipzig's price for him goes higher by the match and justifiably so as he continues to improve with every game he plays. He's been one of the best creators at the tournament and has good guidance in the members of the squad.

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"Yan is a player who makes a real impact," Pepe said. "As we saw on the first goal, where he just had to push the ball on the pitch. I think he has qualities that are truly unique. And I think, you know, we'll really need to keep him focused on the pitch and not on everything happening off it. Because he really has unique qualities and we are happy he is Ivorian."

If this improvement continues while Fae is pushing the right buttons, these are how a World Cup dark horse is born. The recipe is there, and Les Elephants are learning with every game, but now the pressure will be on as the competition will only get tougher as they go. But being in uncharted waters can have benefits too. This is a team that has already accomplished so much, and now momentum is behind them, which could make Les Elephants a tough out.