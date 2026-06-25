Ivory Coast vs. Curacao odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Ivory Coast can secure their first trip to the World Cup Round of 32 when they take on Curaçao in a key Group E matchup on Thursday. Ivory Coast opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Ecuador before falling 2-1 to Germany. Curaçao, meanwhile, dropped a 7-1 decision to Germany in their first match before rebounding for a 0-0 draw against Ecuador. This is Curaçao's first trip to the World Cup, while Ivory Coast is making its fourth World Cup appearance, but first since 2014.

Kickoff for Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao is 4 p.m. ET from Philadelphia. The latest Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Ivory Coast at -600 (risk $600 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Curaçao at +1400 and a draw at +650. The over/under for total goals is 3.5 (+116/-142). Before locking in any Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao picks check out the Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao 90-minute money line Ivory Coast -600, Curaçao +1400, Draw +650 Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao over/under: 3.5 goals Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao spread: Ivory Coast -2.5 (+118) Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao picks: See picks at SportsLine Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao predictions

After examining Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+129). Ivory Coast are firing on all cylinders on offense and have scored 16 goals over the past eight matches. They have scored at least one goal in each of the last 12 matches. Ivory Coast have a young but potent offense.

"Manager Emerse Faé will now need to rally his troops ahead of this crucial game against Curaçao," Green said. "His team should have more than enough firepower to win this game, with Diallo, Yan Diomandé, and Ange-Yoan Bonny in attack. Ivory Coast's forwards are quick, technically gifted, and dangerous in the penalty box, so the Elephants really should be able to put a few goals past Curaçao. Room was the hero against Ecuador, but that was a freak occurrence, he can't be expected to make 15 saves again." See Green's best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao at FanDuel here:

How to make Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao picks

After studying Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.