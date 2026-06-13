Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Some of the best young players in the world, and two World Cup dark horses, will be on display as Ivory Coast and Ecuador meet on Sunday in Philadelphia. In a group with Germany and Curacao, getting three points out of the gate will be critical, but this will be a chess match of sides who want to do different things. A composed side, Ivory Coast have strong attackers on the wing in Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo, but Ecuador are a team that have the defense to contain any of the best attackers in the world.

But when it comes to looking for goals, it's 2026, and Ecuador have brought Enner Valencia out of hibernation for another World Cup. This is no slight to Valencia; he's great, but it's a look at how countries produce different positions in strange proportions. Ecuador would gladly trade a defender for consistent forward play. They may be able to still get that via Kendry Paez, who is still only 19, after now moving to River Plate on loan to get things back on track after a stint in France with Strasbourg. A regular for La Tri since 2023, Paez is regarded as one of the top young talents in the world, but he hasn't put it all together since leaving his local league.

With the defense that Ecuador boast, just an average scoring output could make them World Cup contenders, but that's where Ivory Coast's balance could cause some issues. They have already beaten France in a tune-up fixture for the World Cup, and this is a chance to build upon that to look to topple the favorites to win the group in Germany.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Date: Sunday, June 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Penn.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Ivory Coast +270; Draw +180; Ecuador +135

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador predicted starting lineups

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Emmanuel Agbadou, Wilfred Singo, Guela Doue, Seko Fofana, Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie, Amad Diallo, Evann Guessand, Yan Diomande



Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez, Joel Ordóñez, Piero Hincapié, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo, Alan Minda, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador pick, prediction

While there's extreme balance in these squads, they cancel out what each other does well, and it could lead to a scenario where there aren't any goals scored. With the expanded tournament and the presence of Curacao in the group, this isn't a scenario that will create too many issues out of the gate. Pick: Ivory Coast 0, Ecuador 0

Be sure to check out our staff predictions for the entire tournament.

Golazo 48 Nations

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver real-time reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.