Hosts Ivory Coast get the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations underway on Saturday against Guinea Bissau in Abidjan with the Elephants favorites to win at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the Group A opener. The Djurtus have never progressed from the group stage and will hope to do so for the first time but Jean-Louis Gasset's home side are overwhelming favorites for this one. The Ivorians opted to go through qualifying despite being guaranteed a spot as hosts and finished second, level with Zambia on 13 points with just one loss from six. This is Guinea Bissau's fourth shot at getting out of the group and they are yet to even win a game since their 2017 debut at this level. Baciro Cande's side finished second in their group and stunned Nigeria – there is a 54-place gap between these two coming into kick-off.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Alassane Ouattara -- Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Stade Alassane Ouattara -- Abidjan, Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: Fanatiz

beIN Sports USA | Fanatiz Odds: Ivory Coast -500; Draw: +450; Guinea Bissau +1400



Team news

Ivory Coast: Simon Adingra and Sebastien Haller are doubtful heading into this one while Eric Bailly, Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe did not make the cut. Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana and Ibrahim Sangare should still be a slid midfield, though, capable of bossing many sides at this level.

Potential Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Aurier, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Fofana, Sangare; Krasso, Boga, Bamba.

Guinea Bissau: Cande favors a 4-3-3 but often switches to three at the back against the big guns so expect that here. Mama Balde should lead the line while Nanu is a doubt for the Djurtus and Edgar Ie is also part of the squad after switching international allegiances from Portugal.

Potential Guinea Bissau XI: Mendes; Cande, Mane, Djalo; Mane, Semedo, Cassama, Rodrigues, Quizera; Gano, Balde.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for the Ivorians as they open the tournament on home soil and need to avoid a shock if they are to not worry about Nigeria in Group A. Guinea Bissau look set to battle with Equatorial Guinea for third place despite having recently shocked the Nigerians themselves. Pick: Ivory Coast 2, Guinea Bissau 0.