Jadon Sancho is off to Manchester United. Pending a medical, the Borussia Dortmund winger is joining the Red Devils after an agreement was reached between the two clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal is worth €90m with add-ons, and personal terms have already been agreed through 2026.

The move has yet to be announced by either club.

The 21-year-old rising star was a youth player at both Watford and Manchester City before making the move to Germany. He joined Dortmund in 2017. He's scored double-digit goals in each of the last three seasons.

Last season he scored 16 goals and had two in the German Cup final win over RB Leipzig.

Regarded as one of the top young players in the world, the expectation would be for Sancho to slide into the starting XI, perhaps joined by Marcus Rashford on either side of the Edinson Cavani.

