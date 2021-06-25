Manchester United have agreed to an £80 million deal with Borussia Dortmund for star winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Mirror. The deal is structured for £75 million plus £5 million in add-ons as the England winger looks set to return to his birth country, and the nation he's currently suiting up for as part of Euro 2020.

The 21-year-old rising star was a youth player at both Watford and Manchester City before making the move to Germany. He joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has scored double-digit goals in each of the last three seasons. He scored 16 goals in 38 appearances last season for the German giants, including twice in the German Cup final win over RB Leipzig.

Regarded as one of the top young players in the world, landing him could be huge for United as they look to return to contending in both the Premier League and Champions League. United have four players who scored double digit goals last season in Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, but the expectation would be for Sancho to slide into the starting XI, perhaps joined by Rashford on either side of the veteran Cavani.

So far at Euro 2020 Sancho has surprisingly only played six minutes, coming off the bench as a substitute in their last group stage game against the Czech Republic. England face Germany at Wembley on Tuesday in the round of 16.

CBS Sports will have more on this story as additional information becomes available.