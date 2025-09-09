There's a new club on the horizon for U.S. women's national team midfielder Jaedyn Shaw, as the 20-year-old player is reportedly on the move to Gotham FC via trade, according to ESPN. The North Carolina Courage will reportedly receive $1.25 million for her services, which would be an intra-league record for NWSL. Shaw was traded earlier this year from San Diego Wave FC to North Carolina Courage, and now she'll close out the 2025 NWSL regular season with Gotham FC.

Shaw's time with the Courage has come to an abrupt end. The midfielder struggled with an injury last season, which she tried to play through during the Olympics, and ultimately was traded in the offseason. Her time with the national team has also shifted, with the attacking midfielder partaking in U23 camps instead of alongside the national team. U.S. national team coach Emma Hayes has been vocal about younger players getting more development, and those who are not ready now have an opportunity to work with the U23 side.

Let's break down the trade:

Who won the trade?

Right now, it feels somewhat even. If you're leaning towards North Carolina, you're celebrating a huge return on a player that simply didn't pan out. Initially acquired for $300,000 in Allocation Money and $150,000 in Intra-League transfer funds to San Diego Wave FC, Shaw's brief time in North Carolina didn't exactly work out the way many parties had hoped.

Shaw went from starting caliber, seeing her minutes dwindle as early as April with the Courage, and through 19 games, she has three goals and one assist. It almost matches her 2024 season of four goals and one assist, where she was limited due to an injury and split time on the U.S. national team during the Summer Olympics. Her current stat lines are also a bit lower than her production in 2023, where she scored six goals and had three assists.

In short, the Courage nearly tripling the initial $450,000 fee for Shaw's limited time and role, could be celebrated as a big turnaround with a large sum of money to try and utilize elsewhere.

What it means for North Carolina?

The club need a new head coach and now needs to figure out their next move, which is to build out a roster that can compete for titles and postseason appearances. The franchise dismissed Sean Nahas shortly after the midseason break, and Nathan Thackeray is currently the interim. The group sits in 11th, just four points shy of the playoff line, and they are running out of time to catch up to the 2025 postseason.

The club has struggled to develop a sustainable attacking line ever since Brazilian international Kerolin was sidelined with an ACL injury and then eventually left for Manchester City as a free agent. Shaw's arrival was seen as an attempt to ignite a more dynamic attack with Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukubo, but underperformance and general limited minutes led to a disjointed offense.

A large sum of money into the club could mean future moves on the horizon for North Carolina. The international transfer window is closed, but it will open back up in January, and intraleague moves are still a possibility. Though luring a starting caliber player in the midst of a playoff push will be difficult for now, so stay tuned for the offseason.

What it means for Gotham FC

It means getting a young player with a high ceiling and an opportunity to expand your bench depth at a crucial point in the season. While the club have yet to officially announce Shaw, they have already completed a bit of business in the midfield, trading versatile midfielder Neely Martin to Angel City FC in exchange for $85,000 in transfer funds. The move immediately frees up a position in the midfield for Gotham FC and opens more questions for Shaw's eventual arrival.

"Nealy has been a consummate professional on and off the field during her time with Gotham FC, and we want to thank her for everything she has contributed to the club," Gotham FC general manager Yael Averbuch West said in a club statement. "We support Nealy and her wishes to move on, and we wish her nothing but the best in this next step of her career."

Shaw's preferred position as an attacking midfielder is currently held between rookie Sarah Schupansky and veteran U.S. women's national team player Rose Lavelle for Gotham. Holding midfielder Jaelin Howell has also drifted into play-making responsibilities; the addition of Shaw can maybe alleviate some of the responsibilities of creating and committing final passes. How head coach Juan Carlos Amoros plans to utilize Shaw is still up for debate, but having the option to tinker because you have the talent is a privilege in NWSL.

What it means for Jaedyn Shaw

It's hard to ignore the obvious. Inside the calendar year, it's Shaw's third club before 2025 is over. From San Diego to North Carolina, and now on her way to Gotham FC, it's been a journey for the 20-year-old. At best, it's a new environment and a fresh start on a legitimate postseason contender. At worst, it's a limited amount of time that might add more pressure onto a young player looking to make an impact and continue to develop while navigating her career.

Either way, Shaw has a new club now, and how she'll manage this next venture in her career in the biggest sports market in the United States is only going to increase the spotlight. Time to see if pressure makes this a diamond move for Gotham FC.

Grades

Gotham FC: B+

NC Courage: A-