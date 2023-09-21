Jamaica and Canada will battle for a final Concacaf spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games across their next two games. The two national teams will begin the Women's Olympic play-in on Friday in Kingston, Jamaica, and wrap up with the second leg in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday. The Canadians and Reggae Girlz each finished in second and third place at the Concacaf W Championship and earned spots in the play-in competition. The winner of the two-leg series will clinch a spot in the Olympics and in the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. Fans can watch the big game on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Date: Friday, Sept. 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 22 | 8 p.m. ET Place: National Stadium Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica



National Stadium Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network



Jamaica: The Reggae Girlz are coming off a historic 2023 Women's World Cup run in Australia and New Zealand. They were the first Jamaican side to ever reach the World Cup knockout rounds and will have confidence heading into the Olympic play-in. They'll be led once more by head coach Lorne Donaldson and striker Bunny Shaw and try to make more history against Canada. The Carribean nation has never defeated Canada in their previous nine meetings.

Canada: The Canadians enter the Olympic play-in as reigning Olympic gold medalists. Winners of the Tokyo Olympic Games, they are coming off a disappointing World Cup performance where they had an early exit in the group stage. Head coach Bev Preistman has named a roster full of the 2023 World Cup athletes, but outside back Jayde Riviere and forward Deanne Rose will miss the qualifiers due to injuries. The team will face a confident and different Jamaica since their last meeting, the Concacaf W Championship semifinals where Canada won 3-0.

The game might start off tense, so expect both teams to play another narrow match against each other with high stakes on the line. Pick: Draw; Jamaica 1, Canada 1