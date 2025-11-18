On the final day of Concacaf World Cup qualification, Kingston, Jamaica, will be the site of quite a clash as the Reggae Boyz look to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998. But pitted against a Curacao side who are trying to make their maiden voyage in the World Cup, and also can become the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup if they can triumph.

How to watch Jamaica vs. Curacao, odds

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 18 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 18 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica

: Independence Park -- Kingston, Jamaica Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Jamaica +100; Draw +230; Curacao +300

Curacao can qualify with a win or a draw in the match due to their superior goal difference in the group, but Jamaica will need a win. The loser will likely go into the inter-confederation playoff, so it won't be the final shot at qualifying for the World Cup, but no one will want to wait for the hope of making the tournament hosted in North America.

Both teams have relied heavily on dual national recruitment, with Cuacao tapping into their Dutch roots to bring in players like Tahith Chong, while Jamaica has utilized an English pipeline for players like Demarai Gray to increase their options in attack. They show how Concacaf sides have had to evolve to keep up with the United States, Canada, and Mexico in an evolving federation.

In their last match, Curaco secured a resounding 7-0 victory over Bermuda and have utilized a balanced attack with Kenji Gorre, Jordi Paulina, and Chong all scoring two goals each. Jamaica dropped points in an away draw facing Trinidad & Tobago, so they'll need coming home to boost their form, or a spot in the playoff may be in their future. Curacao have yet to lose a match in qualifying, so that will be easier said than done.