The 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship continues on Monday with a pivotal matchup between Haiti and Jamaica on Paramount+. With the USWNT already securing their spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Haiti and Jamaica are left to battle for the final spot guaranteed spot from Group A. Haiti is coming off a 3-0 win over Mexico in which it was able to counterattack its way to victory, while Jamaica will have to quickly right its ship after being blown out 5-0 by the USMNT in its last game. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico is set for 10 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the biggest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Jamaica vs. Haiti

Jamaica vs. Haiti date: Monday, July 11

Jamaica vs. Haiti time: 10 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Haiti streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf W Championship picks for Haiti vs. Jamaica

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Jamaica vs. Haiti picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 106-79 in his last 185 soccer picks, returning over $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For Mexico vs. Haiti, Sutton is picking the teams to draw 1-1. With a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the line and Haiti ahead in the table on goal differential, Sutton is expecting the Haitians to pack it in and play rather conservatively.

"Haiti enters Monday's match in second place in the Group A standings, so I expect they'll sit behind the ball and force Jamaica to be precise in the offensive third," Sutton told SportsLine. "The Haitians maintained possession for just 27 percent of the match against Mexico, and I could easily see this match ending in a 1-1 draw." Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream the Concacaf W Championship on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Championship. Visit Paramount+ now to see this match, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.