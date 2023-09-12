The 2023 Concacaf Nations League continues on Tuesday when Jamaica hosts Haiti on Paramount+. Jamaica opened up the competition with a 1-0 win against Honduras and enter Tuesday having won three of their last four matches across all competition. Meanwhile, Haiti are winless over their last three matches across all competition and settled for a scoreless draw against Cuba in Matchday 1. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from National Stadium Independence Park in Jamaica is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Jamaica vs. Haiti odds list Jamaica as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Haiti as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf Nations League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free. Sign up here now.

How to watch Haiti vs. Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Haiti date: Tuesday, Sept. 12

Jamaica vs. Haiti time: 8 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Haiti live stream: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Haiti vs. Jamaica

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Jamaica vs. Haiti, Sutton is picking Jamaica with a -0.5 handicap for a -130 payout. The expert notes that Jamaica have defeated Haiti in five straight matches and believes they will make it six in a row on Tuesday. Jamaica have also clean-sheeted the last three teams they have defeated, while Haiti was held off the scoreboard by Cuba despite maintaining 65% of the possession. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see Concacaf Nations League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.