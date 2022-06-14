Just over two years ago, the inaugural Concacaf Nations League ended in disappointment for Mexico following a hard-fought battle with the United States. El Tri continues its quest for redemption in its second group stage match against Jamaica on Tuesday. Mexico opened this year's competition with a 3-0 win against Suriname, whom Jamaica took a win and a draw against in its first two matches to start its Nations League campaign. Jamaica's Junior Flemmings scored a goal in his first two matches, and you can see if he's able to extend his streak when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Mexico vs. Jamaica odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Mexico as the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Jamaica is the +330 underdog. A draw is priced at +220, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Jamaica

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has gone 98-77 in his last 175 soccer picks, returning more than $2,300 for $100 bettors.

For Jamaica vs. Mexico, Sutton is backing Mexico to win as a half-goal favorite for a -120 payout. In the 30-match history between the two sides, Mexico has won 23 with three draws. In the last meeting between the two, Henry Martin scored the first of two Mexico goals in a January 2022 World Cup Qualification match. Martin scored in Mexico's last match as well on a penalty kick in the 40th minute against Suriname. Jamaica made the change to Paul Hall as its interim manager in December and the Reggae Boyz have taken two wins and a draw from their last three matches. However, two of those outcomes have come against Suriname, which is ranked 141 in the FIFA World Rankings.

"Mexico has been in a bit of a slump, but El Tri seemed to take some frustrations out on Suriname in their last outing," Sutton told SportsLine. "While Mexico has been shutout in three of its last five games, Gerardo Martino's side will be confident they can find the back of the net on Tuesday. That's because Jamaica has conceded at least one goal in each of its last 11 games across all competitions."

