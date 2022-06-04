The 2022 rendition of the Concacaf Nations League got underway this week, and things get very interesting on Saturday night when Suriname hosts Jamaica. Both sides reside in Group A, which is headed by the heavily-favored Mexico club, so a win is essential to both Suriname and Jamaica as they try to keep their Nations League hopes alive. Despite snagging a 2-1 victory over Honduras to end World Cup qualifiers, the Reggae Boyz have been struggling in international play because of their defense. Meanwhile, Suriname has won three of its last four across all competition but has never defeated Jamaica in its existence, losing 2-0 in the last matchup. Between the historic rivalry and the chance to compete with Mexico, this is one Nations League match you will not want to miss. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Suriname vs. Jamaica odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Jamaica as the +104 favorite (risk $100 to win $104) on the 90-minute money line, while Suriname is the +275 underdog. A draw is priced at +200, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Concacaf Nations League picks for Suriname vs. Jamaica

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Suriname vs. Jamaica, Eimer is betting both teams to score at a +110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Jamaica has a bit of an upper hand having defeated the home team in all three of their matchups over the last six years and that their offense is arguably better. That being said, the Reggae Boyz haven't been playing well on defense as of late. Despite getting a 2-1 win over Honduras to close out the World Cup qualifiers, Jamaica was also outscored 11-4 over their previous five games.

This isn't to say Suriname is going to run away with this match. They have narrowly outscored their opponents 6-5 since being shut down by Jamaica last year, so if Jamaica is going to pull out a win it likely won't be by much.



"Jamaica has conceded goals in 10 straight games in international play and has been scored on in the first half of its last four matches," Eimer told SportsLine. "Jamaica's defense is in a rough state right now and this is the type of game, as bad as Suriname's attack is, they might only find themselves winning if they can capitalize on more than a single goal."

