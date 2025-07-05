Bayern Munich's 22-year-old young superstar Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific leg injury at the end of the first half of the team's Club World Cup match with PSG Saturday in Atlanta. The Germany international, one of the most technical and prolific midfielders in the sport, went after a loose ball in the attacking box just as PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma went after it. The Italian goalkeeper dove for the ball and landed on Musiala's left leg. When the play cleared up, his left ankle could be clearly seen dangling to the side.

Bayern players quickly alerted the goalkeeper to stop playing so that the player could be tended to. Numerous teammates surrounded him and put their hands over their heads in disbelief at the severity of the injury. The referee quickly signaled for the medical team to bring a stretcher out on the field as the teams went into the tunnel for halftime and Musiala received medical treatment.

CBS Sports will update this report as more information becomes available.