Everton's fantastic start to the season continued on Saturday on Premier League Matchday 2 with an emphatic 5-2 win over West Brom at Goodison Park. Carlo Ancelotti's team were led by a hat-trick performance by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it was James Rodriguez who stole the show with a fantastic goal and an assist as the club is now 2-0-0 to start the season.

The Toffees were down after just 10 minutes, and it was 2-2 early in the second half before three goals in 13 minutes ended any chance of an upset.

Rodriguez's goal came in the 45th minute, and it was an absolutely clinical strike from outside the box. In the opening win against Tottenham, James played more on the right side of the pitch and rarely drifted inside. In this one, his home debut, he moved all over, often coming into the middle and that was key to him getting this chance and making the most of it. Here's the goal:

What a promising display by James, who showed off some nifty passing, and all of a sudden Everton's stock is rising. A strong side on paper, through 180 minutes the club has six points, six goals and a whole lot of momentum. Too early to say they could push for European spots?

Ancelotti's side take on Fleetwood in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday.