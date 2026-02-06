Just in time for the World Cup, James Rodriguez has a new club, joining Minnesota United as a free agent. The Colombian national team captain was last at Club Leon in Liga MX, departing after a strange time there. While Roriguez joined as part of the club ramping up to compete in the Club World Cup, they ended up being banned from the tournament, and Rodriguez departed after the end of his contract after making 14 appearances and scoring three goals and assisting two more.

Now 34, Rodriguez heads to the North Star State on a six-month contract with a club option to extend for another six months. This allows him time to get back up to speed ahead of the World Cup while adding a top attacker alongside Joaquin Pereya. While there may be questions about how much Rodriguez has left in his legs as he heads to MLS, one certain thing is that he can still pass with the best midfielders in North America.

The chart below shows Rodriguez from his time at Club Leon, and there's a lot to like about the passing numbers that he brings.

CBS Sports

With Pereya, Bongokuhle Hlongwane ad Kevin Yeboah tasked with putting the ball in the back of the net, the Colombian midfielder can drop it in a bucket for attackers to run onto. He can also bring excellent set play delivery to a team that led the league in goals from set pieces, excluding penalties. Looking at their set piece goals, Minnesota led the league by five with 22 goals in 34 games played, and it's a number that could rise via Rodriguez.

After goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's departure for Inter Miami and head coach Eric Ramsay leaving for West Bromwich Albion, there will be questions about whether the midfield and backline can handle Pereya and Rodriguez being light on the defensive end of things, but it will still make for fun soccer this season. Wil Trapp and Nectarios Triantis started Minnesota's final game of the season in midfield, a conference semifinal loss to San Diego FC, and will need to be everywhere to protect the midfield this season.

Trapp is 33, though, and there's always a point where it can become too much for defensive midfielders trying to keep up with the pace of play. If Minnesota can avoid that, they'll be in a great place this season with Rodriguez in the squad, but having such an attacking luxury doesn't come without drawbacks. It's all about balance when competing on all fronts, and that's a task that will now fall on new head coach Cameron Knowles. It's also easier to defend when your team can put the ball in the back of the net, and Minnesota United should score early, often, and frequently this season.