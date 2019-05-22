James Rodriguez wants to leave Bayern Munich: Juventus, Manchester United and other potential landing spots

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez just finished up his two-year loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, and he may well be looking for a new club next season. According to Sky Sports in Germany, he's decided to leave the club during the summer window. Bayern Munich has the option to purchase the player for $46.8 million after the two-year loan spell, but it's hard to believe they'll trigger the clause if he doesn't want to be there.

Rodriguez, who turns 28 before the start of the next club season, managed to win two German league titles during his stint with Bayern Munich but was never able to get the club over the hump in Champions League play. Not to mention, his appearances have dwindled. Rodriguez played in 38 matches last season. This season, he appeared in just 28 and in just over half of the team's Bundesliga matches. If Bayern doesn't pay the option to sign him permanently, he;d go back to Real Madrid, which will likely need to find another suitor for his services. It's worth noting that Zinedine Zidane was the coach of Real Madrid when Rodriguez was sent to Germany for loan two seasons ago. Zidane is back at the Spanish capital and in the midst of a roster shakeup, all signs that would seem to suggest that Rodriguez won't be welcomed back at Real Madrid.

With James in search of a new home, let's examine three destinations that make the most sense.

1. Juventus

Juventus has been linked to with Rodriguez in the past, but Massimo Allegri plans to step down as coach at the end of the Serie A season. Any chance he joins Juve will be dependent on the new coach. James is probably going to prefer a place where he can win right away but also see enough of the field, and while Juventus has so much talent in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala up top, sliding him into the No. 10 role just behind those two could be quite the combination. Juve has the resources to purchase him, though they'll likely aim for a loan. His style of possessing the ball and showing flair would fit well in Turin, plus he's has experience playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado.

2. Monaco

This seems like an unlikely option considering Monaco's struggles to (barely) survive relegation in Ligue 1. You have imagine Monaco has the money to at least bring him in on loan and pair him up with fellow Colombian star Radamel Falcao. He would be pretty much guaranteed to start nearly every match in which he is available. He's spent part of his early years in Monaco before rising into stardom following the 2014 World Cup, so it should be an easy transition back. Monaco has so much young talent, that pairing James in the middle with Cesc Fabregas could bring some much-needed stability to Leonardo Jardim's team.

3. Manchester United

When it comes to the Premier League, you can count Chelsea out because of their transfer ban, but they would have been on the list had it not been for that. Arsenal also looks like an option, but Manchester United really needs some creativity, someone who can play behind the front line. James' technical ability and quick play off the ball seems like a good fit for the English game. Put him with Paul Pogba in the middle, a better defensive midfielder and behind Marcus Rashford and a top striker, and United should certainly improve after an ugly season.