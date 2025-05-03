In a match between two teams already heading back to the Championship, it can be tough to players, but Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy brought the show to the King Power Stadium on Saturday in multiple ways in a 2-0 victory over Southampton FC. Vardy is in his last season with the club and scored a goal, but he also helped out referee David Webb during the match.

In the 22nd minute of the game, Webb was struck by Leicester forward Jordan Ayew, which sent him to the ground. Visibly in pain, concerned players surrounded Webb, but it was Vardy who grabbed the ref's whistle and blew it to bring a stop to the match. Since the ethos of soccer is to play until the whistle and Webb was unable to, which brought Vardy in, halting the match. Webb was eventually able to walk off the pitch under his own power before being replaced by Phil Sharp as the center official following a stoppage of almost 12 minutes.

"I felt sorry for the ref. He hit a brick wall called Jordan Ayew. That is not easy," Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy sai after the game. "And Jamie Vardy blew his whistle to stop the game, so we helped him out there."

Vardy has been the king of antics during his time at Leicester City, so it's only fitting that he was at the center of this, getting a chance to blow the whistle. Leading the Foxes to the Premier League, breaking the record for most consecutive games with a goal with 11, and also winning the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, Vardy has accomplished immense things with the club.

While the Foxes will be heading back to the Championship, Vardy will have one final home match at the King Power Stadium on May 18th. They'll also be facing a relegated side in that clash, Ipswich Town, while looking to send Vardy off on the highest note possible. Now 38, it's unknown what Vardy's next step will be, but he has brought plenty of memories during his time in the Premier League with Leicester City, and Saturday was the latest.