January transfer window: Five moves to watch, including Ozil and Alexis Sanchez

The January transfer window is open, and teams in Europe have until the end of the month to make moves to boost their squads for the second half of the campaign. Now, as usual, deals in the winter transfer window are a bit different and more challenging to complete. In the thick of it all are players whoses contracts are set to expire with their clubs desperate to get some type of compensation before the players potentially walk. Here are five potential players who could move, some with tough contract situations:

Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal

Why he could leave: Long linked with a move away from Arsenal since about six months after his arrival, it feels like the Chilean has one foot out of the door. The main reason? His contract. His deal is up this summer, and if Arsenal doesn't sign him to an extension, he would join another club for free. More so, he can start negotiating with teams right now about signing this summer.

Why he could stay: Because he is arguably the team's best player, and they would be wise to offer him a rich contract to keep him around.

Chances I think he'll move: 40 percent now (85 percent in the summer)

Potential suitors: Manchester City, Juventus

Could this be the month Alexis leaves the Emirates? Getty Images

Mesut Ozil

Arsenal

Why he could leave: His contract, like Alexis', is up this summer. He's one of Arsenal's most important players but has to feel underappreciated with the lack of a contract extension agreement.

Why he could stay: He's the engine in the middle and Arsenal will undoubtably continue to work on a deal to keep him around and build for the future.

Chances I think he'll move: 30 percent now (70 percent in the summer)

Potential suitors: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus

Ozil's contract expires this summer. Getty Images

Emre Can

Liverpool

Why he could leave: Another guys with a contract sent to end this summer, he's been a first-team man this season and has done well. He's just 23 years old and has tons of potential. But if they can't come to terms on a deal, it certainly feels like he could move.

Why he could stay: Because Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to rate him highly. He'll be pushing to keep him before losing him for nothing.

Chances I think he'll move: 20 percent

Potential suitors: Juventus, Arsenal

Julian Draxler

PSG

Why he could leave: He just isn't playing the minutes he needs. Similar to Goncalo Guedes' move to Valencia, there's just no room for Draxler as a starter. He's so good, but with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the wings, where does he fit in? If he wants to be in the Germany squad for the next World Cup, he needs to play more.

Why he could stay: Because he's one of the best young talents in Europe and has a bright future. He may need to dip more into the midfield to see more of the pitch, but if he isn't playing now, it's unlikely he'll play much latter. He's played a bit this season but has come off the bench six times in the last 17 matches.

Chances I think he'll move: 50 percent

Potential suitors: Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus

Draxler hasn't been a consistent starter for the French club. Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool

Why he could leave: Sturridge, when fighting the injury bug, just doesn't see the pitch enough. And he's been an unused substitute in five of the last seven matches. He isn't going to start over Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah. It's time to leave if he wants to have any shot of making it to the World Cup.

Why he could stay: Because he can't agree to a move away, but that seems so unlikely.

Chances I think he'll move: 80 percent

Potential suitors: West Ham, Everton, Newcastle and Southampton.

Emre Can (left) and Daniel Sturridge (right) could both be leaving Liverpool soon. Getty Images