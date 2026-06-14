Japan vs. Netherlands odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

Netherlands and Japan meet in a Group F clash on Sunday to kick off what figures to be one of the most competitive groups in the 2026 World Cup. The Netherlands are ranked No. 8 in the FIFA world rankings and enter as the favorites to win the group, while Japan arrive as one of the most dangerous dark-horse sides in the tournament. Since the 2022 World Cup, Japan have beaten Germany, Spain, Turkiye, Canada and Saudi Arabia, and they arrive in the United States having defeated England, Scotland and Brazil in their World Cup warmup matches.

Kickoff for Netherlands vs. Japan is at 4 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium. The latest Netherlands vs. Japan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Netherlands at +103 as the favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Japan at +270 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Japan vs. Netherlands picks, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Japan vs. Netherlands and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Netherlands vs. Japan:

Japan vs. Netherlands 90-minute money line Netherlands +103, Japan +270, Draw +240 Japan vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals Japan vs. Netherlands spread: Netherlands -1.5 (+285) Japan vs. Netherlands picks: See picks at SportsLine Japan vs. Netherlands streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Netherlands vs. Japan predictions

After examining Japan vs. Netherlands from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. Both squads won their qualifying groups, and each also led their respective groups in goals and by a wide margin. The Netherlands' 27 WCQ goals were nearly twice as many as the next most in Poland with 14. As for the Japanese, their 30 goals were also almost twice as many as the team with the second most in Australia with 16.

"If you know me, you know that I have been consistently impressed by the growth of Japan in the football space," Eimer told SportsLine. "This is a team that during the 22' World Cup, beat both Germany and Spain. This is a team that is managed so well it's almost scary, and it's a team that doesn't rely solely on one star to carry the weight of the team. The way Japan flows together is a thing of beauty. That being said, Netherlands is a good attacking side. I'm expecting BTTS to cash, and over 2.5 goals to hit with both teams possessing fantastic finishers." See Eimer's best bets for Japan vs. Netherlands at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Netherlands vs. Japan at FanDuel here:

How to make Japan vs Netherlands picks

After studying Netherlands vs. Japan from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Japan vs. Netherlands? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Japan vs Netherlands, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.