Japan vs. Sweden odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

A spot in the knockout round is on the line when Japan battle Sweden in a key Group F match on Thursday. With a large enough win, the Japanese could claim the group. A win by the Swedes would clinch at least a second-place finish in the group and a spot in the Round of 32. Both teams could advance with a draw, but Sweden would need some help. The Japanese have made it to the Round of 16 in the past two World Cups, placing 10th overall in 2022. Sweden, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals in 2018 but did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Kickoff for Japan vs. Sweden is 7 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas. The latest Japan vs. Sweden odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Japan at +100 (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sweden at +290 and a draw at +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Sweden vs. Japan picks check out the Japan vs. Sweden predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Japan vs. Sweden and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Sweden vs. Japan:

Japan vs. Sweden 90-minute money line Japan +100, Sweden +290, Draw +230 Japan vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals Japan vs. Sweden spread: Japan -0.5 (+100) Japan vs. Sweden picks: See picks at SportsLine Japan vs. Sweden streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Sweden vs. Japan predictions

After examining Japan vs. Sweden from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-137). Offense has been on display for both sides with each registering six goals through the first two matches. Japan and Netherlands fought to a 2-2 draw before the Japanese pounded Tunisia 4-0. Sweden, meanwhile, registered a 5-1 win over Tunisia before losing 5-1 to Netherlands.

"The Swedes also looked dangerous in attack against the Netherlands on Matchday 2. They had 21 shots, and they forced Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to make nine saves," Green said. "... The Swedish defense was also woeful in that game. Manager Graham Potter opted for a back-three of Vikto Lindelöf, Isak Hien, and Gustaf Lagerbielke, and the Dutch forwards ripped them apart. It means that Sweden have scored six goals and conceded six times in just two games." See Green's best bets for Japan vs. Sweden at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Japan vs. Sweden at FanDuel here:

How to make Sweden vs. Japan picks

After studying Japan vs. Sweden from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Sweden vs. Japan? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Japan vs. Sweden, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.