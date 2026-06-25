Japan vs. Sweden live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

It has been a rollercoaster sort of World Cup campaign for Sweden from the day they qualified, and it seems that this ride might have a few more moments of whiplash to hurl at Graham Potter's side before its ending. That could come with defeat to Japan in the final round of games in Group F, though it might take a tough defeat in Arlington to eliminate the Swedes from contention.

Then again, that has been this team's stock trade for a fair while now. In qualifying, Sweden were beaten home and away by Kosovo and Switzerland, losing 4-1 to the latter in Geneva, and it was only thanks to an impressive record in UEFA's Nations League that this team got a second bite at the cherry under new manager Potter. Perhaps Ukraine at a neutral venue and a home game against Poland was little more than a favorable path for Sweden, as was that 5-1 win over Tunisia to open up this tournament. Maybe a 5-1 hammering against the Dutch was a reality check.

It might be that Sweden are to international football what Viktor Gyokeres is to Arsenal, very capable of crushing lesser opposition but found out against those who can keep them from goal. If that is the case, then there is a great deal to fear from a Japan side who defended impressively even as they conceded two to the Netherlands. Hajime Moriyasu's side have a great many of the qualities that Potter simply has not had the time to instil into Sweden. When they move forward or backwards, they do so as a unit. The absence of key players such as Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endo has not particularly set Japan off course. Any one of half a dozen might deliver for this team.

Will Sweden need one of Gyokeres or Alexander Isak to deliver? It seems likely, and of course, they just might. Do so and this weird ride of a World Cup campaign will have a few more ups and downs to it.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, June 25 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX (Eng), Universo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Japan -118 | Draw +260 | Sweden +280

Japan vs. Sweden predicted lineups

Japan: Zion Suzuki; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada; Ayase Ueda

Sweden: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Gustaf Largerbielke, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof; Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Yasin Ayari, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Japan vs. Sweden pick, prediction

This is one of those fiddly group stage games where we don't really know how much weight to put on the fact that a draw suits both teams pretty fine all told. Given that the Netherlands are probably going to beat Tunisia and beat them well, it might be that there's nothing Japan can do but conserve energy and take the draw. Pick: Japan 0, Sweden 0

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Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.