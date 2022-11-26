After the incredible 2-1 win against Germany, Japan will face Costa Rica on Sunday for a crucial match for Matchday 2. If Japan can beat Costa Rica, they'll confirm their place in the round of 16 provided that Germany fail to beat Spain. Otherwise, it will be taken to the final game of the group phase. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time : 5 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 27 | : 5 a.m. ET Location : Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, -- Al Rayyan, TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Japan -220; Draw +300; Costa Rica +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Japan: Japan got their World Cup off to a fine start by beating Germany 2-1. That's put them second in Group E ahead of Matchday 2, level on points with Spain. They're three points clear of both Germany in third and bottom-placed Costa Rica. Japan deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation in their 2-1 defeat of Germany and are expected to replicate the same tactical system against Costa Rica.

Costa Rica: Costa Rica's World Cup campaign began disastrously with a 7-0 defeat to Spain, when they utilized a 4-4-2 system. That means they're rooted to the bottom of Group E ahead of Matchday 2, level on points with Germany and three behind Japan and group leaders Spain. Costa Rica simply have to beat Japan to stand any chance of making it to the Round of 16. If they do, and Germany beat Spain, all four teams could be on three points heading into the final game of the group phase. Nevertheless, beating Japan is non-negotiable.

Prediction

Considering the first two matches of the group that these sides have played, we should expect a pretty easy win for Japan. Pick: Japan 2, Costa Rica 0.