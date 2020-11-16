Japan and Mexico will go head to head on Tuesday in an international friendly. Mexico is coming off 3-1 win against South Korea, and Japan defeated Panama in narrow 1-0 victory. The match could see some rotation between the two teams leaving a question mark on who could possibly dominate during this game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : UPC-Arena -- Graz, Styria, Austria

: UPC-Arena -- Graz, Styria, Austria Watch: TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV (try for free)

TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Japan +240; Draw +220; Mexico +120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Japan: Japan is coming off 1-0 victory against Panama. Despite a fairly even match where Japan's shots on target were matched by Panama 7 to 5. The difference maker was ultimately a penalty kick at the hour mark, converted by Liverpool's Takumi Minamino. The team will likely try to stifle Mexico's attack by retaining possession, and frustrate Mexico's midfield by playing out of the back, and Minamino will need to do more against Mexico's backline.

Mexico: El Tri are coming off an impressive win against South Korea where they won 3-1. Despite going down a goal in a first half that saw them dominate large stretches of the game, the goals didn't come for Mexico till after the hour mark in the second half. Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano could get another chance to dazzle in front on goal again if Mexico can keep the ball and execute their finishing.

Prediction

Mexico gets the ball rolling earlier against Japan for the win. Pick: Mexico 2, Japan 0