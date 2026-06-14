Japan vs. Netherlands odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Sunday

One of the toughest groups in the 2026 World Cup field takes center stage on Sunday, June 14, beginning with a clash between Japan and the Netherlands at 4 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Netherlands are the favorite to win Group F, but Japan aren't far behind. A winner here could take control of the group and really put themselves in great position to advance out of group play.

The latest Japan vs. Netherlands odds from FanDuel list the Dutch side as a +100 favorite on the 90-minute money line, while Japan are +270. A draw is priced at +250. There's no shortage of World Cup betting options available for this match at top sportsbooks like FanDuel, and interested bettors can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer.

You can also head to SportsLine for expert picks for Japan vs. Netherlands from experts like Jon Eimer and Matt Severance. Eimer is a fixture of CBS Sports and SportsLine's soccer betting coverage and keeps tabs on the game around the globe. He's 64-41-3 (+1434.5) in his last 108 Italian Seria A picks. Severance is one of SportsLine's top experts for multiple sports, including soccer, where he's 14-4-4 (+705) over his last 22 English Premier League picks. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Japan vs. Netherlands betting odds

Japan vs. Netherlands money line: Netherlands +100, Draw +250, Japan +270 Japan vs. Netherlands Over/Under: 2.5 goals (Over -111, Under -115) Bet Japan vs. Netherlands on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Japan vs. Netherlands betting preview

Group F is expected to be one of the most competitive groups in the World Cup. Netherlands are -130 to win Group F, while Japan are second at +260. Sweden (+470) and Tunisia (+1400) make up the rest of the group, and those two square off Sunday night as well. The Netherlands enter the World Cup ranked No. 8 in the world, but Japan is also a top-20 team, ranked 18th in the world rankings. With the Dutch and Japanese national teams viewed as the most likely contenders to make it out of Group F, Sunday's match is a very important one.

Japan will be without captain Wataru Endo, who officially withdrew from the squad this week and announced his retirement. That's a big blow given his leadership role for the team, as well as his veteran presence, as Endo had 73 career appearances for the Samurai Blue. Additionally, top striker Kaoru Mitoma is out for the World Cup, as is Takumi Minamino, making things very difficult for Japan, especially against a Netherlands squad that's viewed as a legitimate contender to win the tournament. Japan lost in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

Netherlands have never won the World Cup despite some excellent teams over the years, and captain and left center back Virgil van Dijk will hope to change that in 2026. They lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Argentina in 2022. The Netherlands also have a tough injury absence in standout attacker Xavi Simons. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij are also injured. The Netherlands went 2-1-1 over their final four friendlies leading into the World Cup, concluding with a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan.

The Netherlands are decent favorites here over a banged-up Japanese side, but oddsmakers are still high on Team Japan, who are viewed as likely to once again advance out of the group stage. They've advanced to the knockout stage in three of their last five appearances.

Japan vs. Netherlands picks, prediction

Over 2.5

Eimer has been very impressed by the Japanese national team's growth over the last few years, especially as the squad doesn't have a star player to carry the load. He thinks the Japanese team will be able to flow well and find the back of the net, just like the Netherlands. "The way Japan flows together is a thing of beauty. That being said, Netherlands is a good attacking side," he said. "I'm expecting BTTS to cash, and Over 2.5 goals to hit with both teams possessing fantastic finishers."

Netherlands Draw No Bet

Severance views the Dutch side as the better team here, noting they were "dominant" in qualifying and finished atop UEFA Group G. The injuries to Mutoma and Minamino also lead Severance to further back the Netherlands, especially for Draw No Bet.