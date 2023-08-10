A pair of women's soccer heavyweights will face off on Friday for a spot in the Women's World Cup semifinals. Japan are settling into their role as a major contender to win the World Cup nicely as they enter their quarterfinal against Sweden. Forward Hinata Miyazawa is emerging as one of the tournament's breakout stars and is the golden boot leader, which sets up a fascinating battle with Sweden goalkeeper Zecria Musovic following her standout performance against the U.S. women's national team.

Here's what you need to know before the matchup.

How to watch and odds

Date : Friday, Aug. 11 | Time : 3:30 a.m. ET

: Friday, Aug. 11 | : 3:30 a.m. ET Location : Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park -- Auckland, New Zealand TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app Odds: Japan +129; Draw +195; Sweden +230

How they got here

Japan: The 2011 champions kicked off their World Cup campaign without much fanfare but have barely put a foot wrong Down Under and have a lot of people believing they have what it takes to go all the way. Japan have looked like the most cohesive team at the tournament with a handful of dominant performances and 14 goals, five of which were scored by golden boot leader Miyazawa. The team also already passed their biggest test yet with flying colors, beating Spain 4-0 in the group stage despite having 24% of possession. The team also boasts defensive resolve with only one goal conceded so far, bolstering Japan's argument that they're the complete package.

Sweden: The women's soccer powerhouse has also been in strong form so far and hopes are still very much alive that Sweden can collect their first major title Down Under. There is room for improvement, though -- Sweden's stunning triumph over the USWNT came despite the Americans completely dominating the 120-minute match. Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was able to show her skills with 11 saves, but the attacking unit that scored nine goals en route to the quarterfinals might aim to change things to ensure an easier path to the semifinals.

Prediction

It's hard not to give the edge to Japan, especially considering their ability to adjust to different tactical situations. From Miyazawa's scoring streak to the team's defensive capabilities, everything's coming up Japan, and that's usually a requirement for a team with eyes on the prize. Pick: Japan 2, Sweden 0.