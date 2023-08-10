Japan continue their march toward a third trip to the final in their last four appearances in the tournament when they face Sweden in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday. Japan, who won the title in 2011 and were runners-up four years later, cruised through the group stage of this edition of the competition before defeating Norway 3-1 in the Round of 16. Sweden also were perfect during group play and squeaked past the United States in their first knockout-stage match, edging Team USA on penalties. The winner advances to take on the Spain-Netherlands winner in the semifinals on Aug. 15.

Kickoff at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand is set for 3:30 a.m. ET. The Japanese are the +128 favorites (risk $100 to win $128) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Japan vs. Sweden odds, while the Swedes are +225 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Japan are -167 to advance, while Sweden are +125.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Sweden vs. Japan:

Japan vs. Sweden 90-minute money line: Japan +128, Sweden +225, Draw +200

Japan vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals

Japan vs. Sweden spread: Japan -0.5 (+120)



Japan vs. Sweden to advance: Japan -167, Sweden +125

JAP: The Japanese have outscored their opponents 24-3 while winning seven of their last eight matches across all competitions

SWE: The Swedes have lost just one of their nine contests across all competitions in 2023

Why you should back Japan



The Japanese finished with the best goal differential of the group stage, scoring 11 times without allowing a tally. They posted four consecutive clean sheets across all competitions before having the run snapped by Norway in the Round of 16. Japan have scored three or more goals four times during their current five-game winning streak.

Hinata Miyazawa has been an offensive force for Japan in the Women's World Cup as she leads all players in the tournament with five goals. The 23-year-old midfielder registered braces in group-stage victories against Zambia and Spain before converting versus the Norwegians last Saturday. Forwards Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki have netted two tallies apiece, with the former also notching three assists to earn a share of the lead in the competition.

Why you should back Sweden



Since conceding the first goal in their WWC opener against South Africa, the Swedes have outscored their opponents 9-0. The club is led offensively by Amanda Ilestedt, who netted the winning tally in the 90th minute of its 2-1 victory over the South Africans. Six days later, the 30-year-old defender recorded a brace in a 5-0 rout of Italy for her only multi-goal performance in 55 career matches with the national team.

Fridolina Rolfo also has been a major contributor in the tournament for Sweden. The 29-year-old forward, who scored against Norway in an international friendly in April, extended her streak by tallying in the Swedes' group-stage wins against South Africa and Italy before converting in the penalty shootout versus Team USA in the Round of 16. Forward Rebecka Blomqvist also has produced a pair of goals in the WWC while defender Jonna Andersson and forward Sofia Jakobsson have notched two assists apiece.

