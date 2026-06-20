Japan vs. Tunisia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 19-9 run

Group F play continues on Sunday as Japan and Tunisia meet in a matchup of two teams looking to right different wrongs from Matchday 1. Japan twice rallied from a goal down to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, while Tunisia was routed 5-1 by Sweden in a result that cost manager Sabri Lamouchi his job and brought in Herve Renard on short notice.

Kickoff is at 12 a.m. ET in Monterrey. The latest Japan vs. Tunisia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Japan at -185 (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Tunisia at +600 and a draw at +310. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Japan vs. Tunisia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Japan vs. Tunisia predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He also enters Saturday on a 19-9-2 run on World Cup picks, returning +460. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Japan vs. Tunisia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Japan vs. Tunisia:

Japan vs. Tunisia 90-minute money line Japan -188, Tunisia +563 Draw +310 Japan vs. Tunisia over/under: 2.5 goals Japan vs. Tunisia spread: Japan -1.5 (+158) Japan vs. Tunisia picks: See picks at SportsLine Japan vs. Tunisia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Japan vs. Tunisia Coast predictions

After examining Tunisia vs. Japan from every angle, Eimer is going Over 2.5 total goals (+115). Eimer can't say enough good things about Japan, calling them one of the teams he's most excited to watch in this tournament and one he thinks will exceed expectations. Down a goal twice against the Netherlands, Japan answered both times, a response Eimer says "showed more fight and resilience in 45 minutes than we'll see other teams play" anywhere else in this competition. He sees a roster full of attacking talent working together as well as any team in the field.

Tunisia, meanwhile, is a team in crisis, according to Eimer. The 5-1 loss to Sweden was historically bad, and the fallout off the pitch, including the non-mutual dismissal of Lamouchi, has left the squad trying to stabilize against the strongest team in the group. Eimer isn't finding much to like on that side right now, and expects Japan to control this match and the Over to hit. See Eimer's best bets for Japan vs. Tunisia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Japan vs. Tunisia Coast at FanDuel here:

How to make Japan vs. Tunisia picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two other best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Japan vs. Tunisia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Japan vs. Tunisia, all from expert on a 19-9 roll on WC picks, and find out.