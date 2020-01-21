Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez explains why he left Spain to join Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez to the Los Angeles Galaxy is on the verge of being announced and he is set to arrive in the City of Angels on Wednesday, sources tell CBS Sports. But before he arrives, the Mexican international spoke out about the move and from Sevilla to MLS.

Hernandez, who is the Mexican national team's all-time leading scorer, has had a rough go of things since leaving Bayer Leverkusen and has been nothing more than a backup striker at West Ham United and Sevilla over the last few seasons. He joined the Spanish club this past summer and has played in just nine league games, scoring three times in 15 overall appearances.

He spoke about his decision to make the move, and it comes down to wanting to play.

"It was the right time, the right opportunity," he told The Los Angeles Times.

"I'm going to be playing. That's what I want in my life. People are going to say it was because I couldn't make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football there are things that are not in your hands. The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me. And now, the L.A. Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me, 'Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us,' and that's why I'm taking this opportunity."

The timing could not be better for the Galaxy, who were faced with the tall task of replacing star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his contract expired at the end of the 2019 season. They get a 31-year-old striker who has plenty left in the tank and will bring a renewed buzz to the area, especially with the Mexican and Mexican-American community in the city.

"I'm going to be able to play in front of a lot of Mexican fans, Galaxy fans, American fans," he said. "That's what's great about football. They give you a lot of opportunities."

Hernandez's contract with the Galaxy is for three years with an option for the fourth, according to The Los Angeles Times. It also includes an option for a fourth year and he's getting a base salary of $6 million.

The Galaxy are banking on having a similar impact their cross-town rivals Los Angeles FC experienced when they signed Carlos Vela, who won the MVP Award last season after breaking the MLS single season goal-scoring record with 34 goals in 31 league games.

The Galaxy open up the season on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Houston Dynamo.