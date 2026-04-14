Only four months removed from leading Inter Miami to the first MLS Cup title in club history, head coach Javier Mascherano will be departing the club for personal reasons. While he only spent one full season at the helm of the club, it was a record breaking one with the Herons scoring 101 goals in MLS play, the most in league history, while also becoming the first MLS side to advance to the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup defeating Porto along the way to become the first Concacaf club to defeat a team from a top five European leagues in official competition.

His coaching staff will also depart with him as Miami turn to Guillermo Hoyos to lead the team as an interim manager. Hoyos not only has extensive experience in South America and in Europe, including youth development time at FC Barcelona, but he has also been involved with Inter Miami as the Sporting Director and their pro pathway structure until taking the reins as manager until now.

"I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF. First and foremost, I would like to thank the Club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments," Mascherano said in a statement. "I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them. I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the Club will continue to achieve success in the future. Sending you all a big hug, and thank you for everything."

After Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired at the end of last season, Inter Miami have struggled on the pitch, being knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which was labeled as the team's priority this season by co-owner Jorge Mas, by Nashville SC in the round of 16. They're currently on a run of securing only one win in their last five matches, including two draws to open the Nu Stadium which hosted its first game on April 4.

With the attack seeking balance as they move forward, Hoyos will have quite a job ahead, as expectations are high in Miami. This will already mark the third consecutive season that the Herons will employ a new coach, as they've struggled to build a consistent identity despite having Lionel Messi to build around. Miami are also the third MLS side to change coaches so far this season, which is only seven matches deep, joining Orlando City SC and CF Montreal in making coaching swaps.

Next up for Hoyos and the Herons will be an away trip at altitude to face the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field on Saturday, April 18.