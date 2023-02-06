Jesse Marsch has been sacked by Leeds United, the club announced in a statement on Monday. The team has been winless since November and now sits above the relegation zone only on goal difference. Replacing a club legend in Marcelo Bielsa is never easy but Marsch was brought in almost a year ago, officially announced on February 28, 2022, to provide a pragmatic transition from Bielsa clubs that were leaking goals. But with backing from the board that included signing the American trio of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie alongside six other additions, the defense never improved, pulling Leeds further down the table.

The club averaged 1.61 points per match under Beisla (which includes the Championship) but that number dropped to 1.16 per match under Marsch. Prior to joining Leeds United, he was fired by RB Leipzig due to poor performances with the team improving once he departed. Marsch did help keep the team in the Premier League on the final day of last season but the board didn't expect to be in another relegation battle this season.

Along with Marsch, Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

Marsch has dealt with significant injuries to Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, and Rodrigo among others while also losing Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City and Raphinha to Barcelona but was expected to have enough depth to compete after spending more than €145 million on new arrivals. There's talent in the team, but the next manager will need to hit the ground running to avoid an expensive relegation from the Premier League.

The teams around Leeds have all improved during the transfer window either by adding new players or managers except West Ham United so the team could be in the relegation zone as early as Wednesday if they lose by four goals or more to an in-form Manchester United team.

Leeds is now working on finding a new coach but Marsch could have another position soon too. The United States men's national team is now vacant and Marsch would be among the top candidates to replace Gregg Berhalter to see the team through the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Marsch's star has fallen over the past few years but he's still one of the top American coaches on the market.

Leeds can't afford to get relegated and even without Marsch look for the Americans in the side to play a big role for the team going forward. Adams has been one of their top performers this season while Aaronson started the season strong and brings a lot to the team. McKennie may be a new addition but he's a proven midfielder who has been wanted by top teams in the past so don't expect to see their playing time dropping by much outside of Aaronson rotating more which was expected with Luis Sinesterra healthy and the addition of Georgino Rutter.

The biggest thing plaguing the team is that removing Marsch from his post doesn't change that a center back, Pascal Struijk, has been their left back all season and the team doesn't have a consistent striker. Rodrigo has been in good form but he's now injured and also prefers being behind a striker in the attack. If one of Rutter, Patrick Bamford, or Joe Gelhardt doesn't step up during the run in, it doesn't matter who the manager is, this team could be headed to relegation.