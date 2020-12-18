With a double dose of fixtures in most leagues across Europe, the manic schedules remain despite the end of the Champions League and Europa League group stages.

A busy week which started with the excitement of the knockout phase draw and was followed immediately by more midweek matches meant a few things have slipped through the cracks.

From German giants ruling out a move for a French superstar to how a popular Italian's return to the club where he became legendary went wrong, we have got you covered.

MBAPPE OUT OF BAYERN'S REACH

Reigning European and German champions Bayern Munich are arguably the most complete squad in football at present yet that does not mean that they cannot improve in certain areas.

Robert Lewandowski has been in the form of his career for some time now but that does not mean that the Bavarian giants should not be considering life after the 32-year-old Poland international.

Every European powerhouse would love to lure Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain but only a few have the sporting means to back up those ambitions and Bayern are one of those clubs.

However, chairman Karl-Keinz Rummenigge has dashed any hopes of the France international turning up at Allianz Arena in the future by telling French publication Le Figaro that the 21-year-old -- who turns 22 this weekend -- is out of their reach.

"I love Mbappe and the way he plays," said the German boss. "However, we will never be able to bring him here. In any case, he is good where he is. [PSG chairman and CEO] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] and I are good friends. I will not be bothering him about this."

Given Bayern's history of growing in strength at the expense of their domestic rivals and the continued development of Erling Haaland into one of Europe's leading strikers it would not be a surprise if the Norwegian sensation is considered a more realistic target than Mbappe.

LEVERKUSEN TIE DIABY AND TAPSOBA DOWN

However, despite Bayern's enviable depth and Lewandowski's goals, Bayer Leverkusen are currently keeping them away from top spot in the Bundesliga.

Peter Bosz's men are insatiable in front of goal this season and have scored at least three goals in 12 matches across all competitions already to lead the way in Germany and qualify for the latter stages of the Europa League having scored 21 goals from six games in Group C.

Two important players in their current good form are Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba and Die Werkself have moved quickly to secure both players' futures with contract extensions until 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The Frenchman has two Bundesliga goals and three assists to his name with three more of each in Europe while the Burkina Faso international has been a rock-like presence in a defence that has kept seven clean sheets so far this campaign.

It is smart business by the upwardly mobile German club as they look to shake their historical tag of being nearly men with success on the domestic and continental stages.

BIG SAM'S RETURN SIGNALS EUROPE'S FIREMEN

Sam Allardyce is back in football management after replacing Slaven Bilic as West Bromwich Albion boss and his return to the fore has been like Commissioner Gordon using the Bat Signal but instead of the caped crusader, it's European football's firemen to ready themselves for action.

No sooner had the 66-year-old been confirmed as the new man in charge at the Hawthorns, Schalke 04 put in the call to Huub Stevens to relieve the beleaguered Manuel Baum while they ponder a move to coax Friedhelm Funkel out of retirement to lead the club post-winter break.

This is Stevens' fourth spell at Veltins-Arena with the last coming for the back end of the 2018-19 season and he has also had repeat stints with VfB Stuttgart, PSV Eindhoven and Roda JC while Funkel was sacked by Fortuna Dusseldorf a few months shy of four years in the role.

Allardyce has performed salvation acts with Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace before and his arrival now gives second-bottom West Brom a good shot at lifting themselves out of the relegation zone and to safety with the gap only three points at present.

REVAMPED COUPE DE FRANCE WILL GO ON

Due to its wide-reaching nature, the Coupe de France was expected to be cancelled this season due to the impact of COVID-19 on the logistics of the competition.

However, after thinking over how a rejigged format could enable it to continue, France's solitary domestic cup -- the Coupe de la Ligue is now defunct -- can continue.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Thursday that the Coupe de France will now be split into two sections with Ligue 1 and 2 clubs -- all professional -- on one side and the other semi-professional or amateur sides on the other with the two due to merge for the last 32.

DEPORTIVO HUMILIATED

Spain's third tier has a collection of historic clubs at present with Deportivo La Coruna, Racing Santander and Recreativo Huelva -- the country's oldest club -- all toiling in the lower reaches.

Although the 2000 La Liga champions are on the right track to returning to Segunda Division as they sit second in the Group A subgroup of Group 1 of Segunda B, they still suffered the ignominy of a 2-1 home defeat to the reserve team of bitter rivals Celta Vigo.

Boasting recognizable names such as Diego Rolan, Celso Borges and Claudio Beauvue, Depor still contrived to go down twice at the Riazor with the second goal proving too difficult to recover from.

PRANDELLI RETURN IN JEOPARDY

They say sometimes you can't go back home again, and it is safe to say that Cesare Prandelli's return as Fiorentina coach is not going according to plan so far.

Five Serie A matches into the popular 63-year-old Stadio Artemio Franchi return, La Viola have lost three and drawn two.

Prandelli is yet to oversee a league win and the only victory of his return to date is a 1-0 Coppa Italia success away at Udinese that required extra time.

The Italian is held in high regard after an emotional five-year spell between 2005-10 which yielded no silverware, and unless he can solve the team's current attacking problems, that goodwill risks being undone.