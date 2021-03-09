The German football association (DFB) have confirmed that Joachim Low will step down as the coach of Germany's national team this summer after 15 years in charge and that this summer's European Championships will be his last as boss.

Low, 61, was assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann between 2004-06 and then took over sole command of the team from 2006 onwards to lead his nation to the 2014 FIFA World Cup title, third place in 2010, runners-up at Euro 2008 and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup title.

"I'm absolutely sure about taking this step and do so full of pride and with immense gratitude, but at the same time still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship tournament is concerned," Low said in an official statement. "Proud because it is something very special and an honor for me to represent my country. And because I have been able to work with the country's best footballers for almost 17 years and support them in their development.

"We've experienced great triumphs and painful defeats with them, but above all many wonderful and magical moments — not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment."

The Germans have struggled internationally in recent years, with a 2018 World Cup group stage exit and UEFA Nations League results far from satisfactory with a 6-0 loss to Spain last November their worst defeat since 1931.

Low is under contract until 2022 but will leave one year early with exiled figure Thomas Muller expected to make a return between now and the summer after he was cast out along with Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

"I have great respect for Joachim's decision," said DFB chief Fritz Keller. "The DFB knows what it has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football. Jogi has shaped German football like no other over the years and helped it achieve the highest standing on the international stage.

"Not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity. The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very respectable. In doing so, he is giving us at the DFB the time needed to appoint his successor with calmness and a sense of proportion."

"Joachim and I have worked closely together for almost 17 years," added national team director Oliver Bierhoff. "We have been able to experience so much together and come through so much together. It's a special relationship that above all is shaped by absolute trust.

"Under Jogi, the national team once again stood for enjoying the game and attractive, attacking football. This team and players have developed incredibly under him. I regret that we will go separate ways professionally after the Euros."

Embattled Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has regularly been linked with the role since speculation over Low's future began and those links have only grown as the Reds' alarming current decline has worsened while the fabled Ralf Rangnick also remains a possibility after he left the Red Bull group.