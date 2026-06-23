Jordan vs. Algeria odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 21-10 run

The 2026 World Cup continues Monday with a Group J match between Algeria and Jordan, teams searching for their first points. Algeria opened with a 3-0 loss to Argentina, with all three goals coming from Lionel Messi, while Jordan fell 3-1 to Austria. Argentina and Austria sit atop Group J with three points apiece, leaving Algeria and Jordan to fight for any path through to the knockout rounds, potentially as a third-place wild card.

Kickoff is 11 p.m. ET from Santa Clara, Calif. The latest Algeria vs. Jordan odds list Algeria as -195 favorites (risk $195 to win $100) on the money line, with Jordan at +500, and a draw at +330. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Jordan vs. Algeria picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Jordan vs. Algeria predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Monday on an 21-10-2 run on WC picks (+535). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Jordan vs. Algeria and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Algeria vs. Jordan:

Jordan vs. Algeria 90-minute money line Algeria -195, Jordan +500, Draw +330 Jordan vs. Algeria over/under: 2.5 goals Jordan vs. Algeria spread: Algeria -1.5 (+150) Jordan vs. Algeria picks: See picks at SportsLine Jordan vs. Algeria streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Jordan vs. Algeria predictions

After examining Jordan vs. Algeria from every angle, Eimer is going Under 2.5 total goals (-110). This is a match between the two worst teams in their group, which means this match is extremely important with both clubs trying to qualify from this group potentially from third place.

"Jordan had to take on Austria, and while they did manage a goal, they struggled throughout the entirety of that match keeping up with their level of play." Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for Jordan vs. Algeria at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Jordan vs. Algeria at FanDuel here:

How to make Jordan vs. Algeria picks

After studying the Jordan vs. Algeria matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two more best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Jordan vs. Algeria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Jordan vs. Algeria, all from expert on a 21-10 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.