Jordan will play in the final of the AFC Asia Cup for the first time in their history after stunning favorites South Korea with two brilliant second-half goals in Al Rayyan. The Chivalrous had never gone further than the quarterfinals in any of their previous four appearances in the tournament, the first of which only came in 2004, but they now find themselves 90 minutes away from continental glory after an emphatic win over the two-time Asian champions.

Hussein Ammouta's side were nothing if not good value for their 2-0 win, secured through second half goals by Yazan Al-Naimat and the brilliant Musa Al-Taamari. The latter burst onto a loose Korean pass in midfield, a purposeful run drawing two Korean defenders to him and opening space for Al-Naimat, who clipped the through ball over Jo Hyeon-woo with his first touch.

Even before the 53rd minute opener, Jordan had looked on top, South Korea's only serious opportunity for a goal coming when Young-Woo Seol slipped in down the left touchline. Referee Jumpei Iida initially concluded that Yazan Al-Arab had brought down the left back, but VAR swiftly concluded that it had been the attacker who had forced the contact. A Jae-Sung Lee header might have clipped the post, but Jurgen Klinsmann's side frittered away far too much of their possession with no real signs of interplay or creativity as they chased parity in the closing stages.

Instead, a defense missing the suspended Min-Jae Kim looked at sea whenever Jordan got the opportunity to counter. It was all too easy for Al-Taraami, the electric Montpellier winger scything through three defenders as his run took him from inside his own half to the edge of the Korean area. You could see why he has drawn comparisons with Mohamed Salah. Though, in opening up his body before bending a low left footed shot into the far corner, he was giving more Messi-ish vibes.

South Korea have brought drama aplenty in pursuit of their first title since 1960 -- the 95th minute goal they scored in drawing with the Jordanians in the group stage was the first of four they would net in stoppage time during the competition -- but it has rather masked the deficiencies of a side who proved to be far too reliant on Heung-min Son to cover over the cracks in Klinsmann's system. On this occasion neither the Tottenham forward nor Lee Kang-in could charm their way through a disciplined Jordanian backline as the Taegeuk Warriors failed to register so much as a shot on target across the 90 minutes.

Jordan will face the winners of Wednesday's second semi final between Iran and Qatar, the holders and hosts.