Swansea City forward Jordan Morris, also a member of the United States men's national team, will miss the rest of the season in England after suffering what the club is calling significant damage to his ACL after just five games with his new team. The club announced the official injury results on Monday. He was injured last weekend in a match against Huddersfield. Morris, 26, just joined the club in January on loan from the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer. The injury came after landing awkwardly, resulting in a lengthy treatment and having to be stretchered off the field.

"Unfortunately, scans have revealed "significant" damage to his ACL, and Morris is facing a long spell on the sidelines which will curtail his 2020-21 campaign," the club said in a statement.

"The injury is a cruel blow for the 26-year-old, who had made a positive impression on and off the pitch following his arrival."

The coach of Swansea, Steve Cooper, put the injury into strong, uncomfortable terms.

"He has had a bad injury, unfortunately, there's significant ligament damage, ACL. Everything we hoped it wasn't, it has turned out to be," Cooper said.

"It's the end of his season with us and a long road back to recovery for him. It's a cruel injury anyway, but in terms of him fulfilling his ambition to play in Europe, and embracing what we are trying to do here, it is a really tough one for him and us to take.

"Jordan has our support, we don't know if his recovery will be here or back in America – those conversations are ongoing - but, first and foremost, we are gutted for him.

"He was pushing to get into the team after a spell of getting fit, so it is really unfortunate in many ways."

Morris sat down with CBS Sports shortly after joining Swansea and talked about his ambition to impress, potentially extend his stay and, as he hoped, play in the Premier League for Swansea if they were to earn promotion. Now, his European career is in jeopardy. It's hard to imagine the club bringing him back after such an injury, but here's hoping he does get another shot to prove what he can do overseas.

It also remains to be seen how his injury layoff will impact his participation later this year with the USMNT as World Cup qualifying begins.